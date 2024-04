Share:













The Ukrainian drones that struck the Shahed production facilities and the TANECO oil refinery in russian Tatarstan covered a distance of 1,200 kilometers. This significantly expands the geography of damage to russian military facilities.

Defense Express analysts showed a map of the russian federation with the zones affected by Ukrainian drones.

Reaching enemy objects located beyond the Volga has become a new level for Ukrainian kamikaze drones. In addition, drones do not fly in a straight line, but along a complex trajectory, so the actual range of their flight is higher.

The minimum hit geography now looks like this:

The affected zone is 1,200 km, taking into account a certain conditional deviation from the border of Ukraine

Today's strikes showed that these are not just long-range drones, but drones that can carry a warhead of more than 50 kg. New drones are more similar in size to small aircraft. The Cessna 172 aircraft can carry a weight of 376 kg. Accordingly, a drone of this size can carry about the same amount of explosives.

If the "Liutyi" drone with a relatively small charge could disable a primary oil processing facility, the new drones can hit larger and more complex industrial facilities.

In addition, today's attack showed that a drone the size of a small plane was able to fly 1,200 kilometers without being intercepted or shot down by air defenses. Drones hit important strategic objects - Shahed production and refineries. They were not covered by any means of air defense. This suggests that russia has no ability to cover even such facilities from attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian factory for the assembly of Shahed attack drones was attacked by drones. Production is located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are standing behind the new drone attacks on oil refineries in russian Tatarstan.