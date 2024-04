Share:













The Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, was included in the rating of the most influential people in the world for 2024, according to Time magazine.

This is stated on the website of Time magazine.

The Ukrainian was among the hundred most influential in the subgroup called Leaders.

"The defining first footage of russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine is a grainy video shot by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv. Surrounded by his team, Zelenskyy's message was clear: Ukraine's leadership is not going anywhere. Directly behind him, that night was his senior adviser Andrii Yermak - a person who plays a central role in ensuring the work of the government," former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote about Yermak.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Andrii Yermak believes that the future U.S. security agreement with Ukraine should work no worse than the American memorandum with Israel.

He also believes that Kharkiv is likely to be a prime target for a Russian offensive in late spring/early summer this year. Later, the Presidential Office clarified this statement. It turned out that Yermak did not mean a land offensive but missile attacks.