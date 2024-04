U.S. security agreement with Ukraine should work no worse than American memorandum with Israel – Yermak

Share:













Copied



The future security agreement of the United States with Ukraine should work no worse than the American memorandum with Israel.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, reported this via Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The U.S. agreement with Ukraine should work no worse than the U.S. memorandum with Israel, which confirmed the effectiveness of the allies' joint actions during the recent repulsion of a massive Iranian attack on Israel," he noted.

Yermak announced that he held a working meeting on the preparation of a security agreement with the United States of America.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that this agreement should be exemplary: take into account the real capabilities of the U.S. and the best elements of security agreements already signed by Ukraine.

He said that the meeting discussed the main elements of the future document, the strengths of the nine bilateral security agreements that have already been concluded, and the algorithm of actions immediately after the U.S. Congress decides on military aid to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already concluded nine bilateral security agreements with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western countries can help Ukraine protect itself from attacks by the russian federation in the same way as Israel during an attack by Iran.