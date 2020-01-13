subscribe to newsletter
  • Artist Dr. Alban And Russian Politician Khakamada Not Banned From Entering Ukraine – SBU
13 January 2020, Monday, 19:00
Даша Зубкова
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not make decisions to ban Swedish musician Alban Uzoma Nwapa (better known as Dr. Alban) and Russian politician and business coach Irina Khakamada from entering Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the Security Service of Ukraine whether Dr. Alban, who visited Ukraine before the New Year and participated in the filming of the Vechirnii Kvartal's New Year program was banned from entering Ukraine and whether Khakamada, who has repeatedly supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea and considers it a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also banned from entering the country.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it had no information about these issues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Taryan Group property development company (Kyiv) has canceled Khakamada's speech at the Dream BIG forum.


