Ukrainian photojournalist Ievhen Malolietka became one of the winners of the regional stage of the World Press Photo 2023 award.

This is stated on the official website of the photo contest.

The regional stage of the competition provides that in each region (Asia, Africa, Europe, North and Central America, South America, Southeast Asia, and Oceania), winners are determined by four nominations: Single Shot, History, Long-Term Project, and Open Format.

Winners of the global competition will be chosen from among 24 regional winners. The organizers said their names and projects would be announced on April 20. Representatives of 127 countries sent over 60,000 works to the competition this year.

Malolietka won an award in the category called Europe. History for the photo series Siege of Mariupol. This series includes ten pictures from Mariupol during the Russian bombings.

The photos, in particular, depict a pregnant woman who was injured by an attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital, the moment when a Russian tank fired at a residential building, a Russian tank on one of the streets of Mariupol, children from Mariupol who died as a result of Russian aggression. He published some photos from the Malolietka series on his social networks.

Among the regional winners, there are also two more Ukraine-related projects. In the category Europe. Single Shot, the work of the Greek photographer of the Reuters agency Alkis Konstantinidis won - he photographed Ukrainian Yana Bachek over the body of her murdered father after the Russian attack in Kharkiv.

As reported, the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 photo contest chose the winners. Impressive pictures of nature.