Ukrainian aviation successfully hit the command post of the Center troop group in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Mykola Oleshchuk, on his Telegram channel.

"After pausing, I thank the pilots of the Air Force for a successful, and most importantly, effective attack on an enemy object in the Luhansk Region on April 13, 2024," he wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian pilots did a great job and returned to the base.

"There will be more such strikes on the enemy's rear when Ukraine receives more missiles from our Western partners," concluded Oleshchuk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with attack UAVs and S-300/S-400 guided missiles. All the Shaheds were shot down in the Kharkiv Region.

In addition, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 890 invaders during the day; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 453,650 soldiers.

Also, during the past day, 60 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy launched one missile and 65 airstrikes.