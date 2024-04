Share:













It is cheaper to buy American Patriot systems for Ukraine than to restore a power plant destroyed by russian missiles.

It was reported by RBC-Ukraine on Tuesday, April 16, with reference to the statement of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell for Le Monde.

Borrell noted that to fulfill European obligations, all countries can do more. According to him, the EU should develop a common position, and the role of the High Representative of the EU is to help this decision. Borrell stressed that for Ukraine the problem lies in the number of protection systems, not in time.

"In a year, it may be too late. Before we talk about restoring Ukraine, we must avoid its destruction. It is cheaper to buy Patriot systems than to restore the power plant targeted by the Russians," the head of EU diplomacy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell said that the EU armies have about 100 Patriot batteries, but are unable to provide seven of them to Ukraine.

On April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would give new tasks to diplomats on air defense systems for Ukraine.

On April 6, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, in order to completely close the state, needed 25 Patriot SAM systems of 6-8 batteries each.