The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that the Kh-69 missile, which the enemy previously used to attack the Trypilska TPP on April 11, is new for Ukraine, and how it can be countered is being studied. It is most likely that Patriot will be able to resist it.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

So, Yevlash noted that the Kh-69 is an improved version of the Kh-59 system. He noted that it is still being determined what type of missile the russians used to hit the Trypilska TPP.

"Previously, russia has already used similar missiles before. These are fresh missiles, the parts of which were manufactured in 2023. That is, we can see that russia is constantly trying to manufacture new missiles. However, everything depends on the success of their production, how quickly they will be able to provide themselves with various semiconductors, chips, microcircuits, etc.," the spokesman said.

Yevlash added that the Kh-69 missile is a new missile for Ukraine, including studying how it can be countered.

"It is most likely that the Patriot will also be able to resist it, as it has also fought with more complex types of missiles, such as the Zircon and the Kinzhal," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack overnight into Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

The Defense Express military portal reported that the russian occupiers used their new Kh-69 cruise missiles to attack the Trypilska TPP.