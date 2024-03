Kuleba makes arguments why Ukraine needs additional Patriots as soon as possible

Ukraine urgently needs as many additional air defense systems as possible, in particular Patriots.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has stated this during an online briefing for the world media.

Kuleba noted that russia intensified air terror against Ukraine and in just a week from March 18 to 24 launched 190 missiles of various types, 140 Shahed drones and 700 guided aerial bombs on the territory of our country.

"A feature of the current Russian attacks is the heavy use of ballistic missiles, which can reach targets at extremely high speeds, leaving little time for people to find cover, and causing significant destruction," the Minister said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that a number of countries in the world own Patriot systems. According to him, these systems can and should be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible and urged partners to find the appropriate political will.

"Ukraine is now the only country in the world that almost daily undergoes ballistic missile attacks. Patriot must be placed here in Ukraine to protect real human lives, and not remain in places where the missile threat is zero," Kuleba said.

He named three critical results that will bring strengthening of Ukrainian air defense:

"First of all, powerful Ukrainian air defense will save thousands of lives, which in itself is the main goal. Patriot and other similar systems are defensive by definition. They are designed to protect lives, not take them away," the Minister said.

Secondly, according to him, a strong Ukrainian air defense will save a significant amount of resources for our partners.

"Every area that Patriot has closed is less critical infrastructure destruction and less funds to rebuild; every city securely protected by Patriot is thousands of Ukrainians who will return from abroad, strengthening the Ukrainian economy and reducing its dependence on foreign financial assistance," the Foreign Minister added.

Thirdly, as Kuleba noted, powerful air defense will cover our troops and allow them to turn the tide of the war in favor of Ukraine. After all, the main advantage of russia on the battlefield now is the widespread use of guided aerial bombs.

"These bombs, which on average weigh from 500 to 1500 kilograms, allow russian occupiers to destroy targets of strikes and move forward through the ruins. The only way to counter this barbaric tactic is to shoot down aircraft that drop these bombs, requiring enough modern air defense systems at the front. Strong air defense on the front lines would allow our troops not only not to lose ground, but also to force the russians to retreat," the Minister said.

