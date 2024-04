European Parliament refuses to approve budget of EU Council until Patriot systems given to Ukraine

The European Parliament refused to make a decision on the financing of the Council of the European Union, because Ukraine cannot be provided with additional Patriot systems.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to MEPs on Thursday, April 11.

The publication writes that at the plenary session in Brussels, the MEPs refused by a majority of votes to approve the budget of the European Council until seven Patriot air defense systems are handed over to Ukraine. 515 MEPs supported this decision, 62 voted against.

"Just now: The European Parliament has suspended the decision on financing the EU Council for failing to deliver Patriot systems to Ukraine," Lithuanian MP Andrius Kubilius wrote on his X (Twitter).

Photo: twitter/KubiliusA

This decision was called an unprecedented event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that his team had found more than 100 available Patriot air defense systems in the world, but they could not transfer even seven to Ukraine.

On April 10, the high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, said that the armies of the European Union have about 100 Patriot batteries, but are unable to provide seven of them to Ukraine.

On April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems with 6-8 batteries each to completely close the country.