Zelenskyy will give to diplomats new tasks on air defense systems for Ukraine

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give to diplomats new tasks on air defense systems for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy in particular said that the main issue during the meeting was the protection of Kharkiv from russian strikes and the ability to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare (EW) in the Kharkiv Region.

"Reports of the military on the physical protection of energy facilities and on the effectiveness of shooting down drones and missiles. There will be separate tasks for our diplomats to work with partners for the sake of new air defense systems for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who at the central level and in Kharkiv itself, in the Kharkiv Region is actively working to restore the opportunity for people to live normally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on April 7 during a traditional evening video address stressed that the situation in Kharkiv is very difficult and the authorities are looking for opportunities to give the city more sky protection.

On April 8, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron coordinated actions to find and deliver additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.