Air Force responds to claims of 'near zero stockpiles' of air defence missiles

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash noted that Ukraine really needs missiles for air defense systems, since it itself cannot replenish reserves. At the same time, he stressed that there is no need to panic - air defense shows a good result of repelling air attacks.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"We must understand, first of all, that Ukraine does not independently produce these systems and ammunition for them. Therefore, of course, we need more missiles, we cannot replenish reserves on our own," he explained.

Yevlash added that Ukraine's partners know about such a need and know how many missiles there are and how many more are needed.

"However, you should not succumb to panic: you see today's result, how our mobile firing groups worked - 16 out of 17 "Shaheds" were shot down, almost 100% - yesterday there was also a pretty good result," the speaker emphasized.

Recall that on the night of Thursday, April 11, russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure: air defense destroyed 57 air targets out of 82, with which the enemy attacked.

Yevlash stressed that it is difficult to shoot down Kinzhal missiles. According to him, this goal is "extremely difficult" and Ukraine needs more Patriots.

"This is the only weapon that currently can effectively resist powerful means of enemy air attack. We very much expect the supply of these systems by our partners," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bild columnist Julian Röpcke said that Ukraine allegedly ran out of missiles to Patriot and IRIS-T.

In response, the Air Force noted that for Ukraine missiles to air defense systems are scarce, since the country does not produce them.