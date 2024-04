Russia preparing new offensive on Ukraine with strikes on TPPs - WSJ

Share:













Copied



The terrorist state of russia is destroying Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) to lay the groundwork for a future offensive.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, April 11.

The publication writes that with its strikes, the Kremlin is already laying the groundwork for the next offensive. The aggressor began to destroy the TPPs in order to divert attention and lure air defense systems away from the front line.

"Unlike last winter, russia has gone further and is destroying not only the network, but also the electricity generation," the article says.

The situation with Ukraine's air defense may become critical by this summer, WSJ writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.