Number of russian attacks decreased. British intelligence tells what to expect next at front

The advance of the occupation army has slowed down somewhat since they captured Avdiyivka and several villages to the west of the city.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the occupiers continue to advance in several sections of the front line, concentrating their operations west of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, Donetsk Region. These axes account for 60% of russian attacks over the past four weeks.

However, the average number of reported weekly ground attacks has fallen by 13% since the end of February 2024, when the weekly average reached 600. In February, russia gained control of Avdiyivka and several villages to the west of the city, but British intelligence says progress has slowed since then.

"It is quite likely that the general situation will be difficult for Ukrainian forces in the coming weeks, as russia will continue to restore forces and strike in priority axes," the Ministry of Defense noted.

