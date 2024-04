Share:













Overnight into April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

Generation facilities and transmission systems in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv Regions were attacked.

Halushchenko added that energy companies are already working on eliminating the consequences.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The russian federation hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles; the city experienced power outages.

In the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure object.