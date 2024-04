Share:













Copied



The russians want to "hang" the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, which occurred in the moscow suburbs, on the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk and declare him the "main terrorist." He is also defined in the kremlin as "target No. 1."

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from informed sources.

"Putin cannot forgive the SSU for two strikes on the Crimea bridge, especially the first one, which was "timed" to coincide with the birthday of the Russian dictator, as well as attacks by Sea Baby naval drones on Russian ships. Another pain point which the SSU successfully hits was the refineries of the gas station country. The Service also successfully counteracts Russian agents in Ukraine. So it is possible that “Maliuk’s business cards” will be also "accidentally" found at the tortured Tajiks detained after the terrorist attack,” sources told the publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian foreign ministry demanded that Ukraine arrest the head of the SSU Maliuk and transfer "those involved in terrorist attacks."

In turn, the Security Service of Ukraine considers insignificant the statements of the aggressor country of russia about involvement in the attack in Crocus and a request to arrest the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk.