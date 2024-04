Share:













Copied



After the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in the cities of the terrorist country of russia, they began to evacuate people en masse due to reports of threats of an explosion. Shopping and entertainment centers, transport hubs, administrative, educational and medical institutions are mostly affected by fake miners, The Moscow Times portal reported.

On Monday, April 1, Moscow evacuated visitors to the Kursk railway station and the nearby Atrium shopping center. Eyewitnesses told the Msk1 portal that the reason was a report about mining.

"A siren sounded and everyone was asked to get out. (…) People were driven all the way to the other side of the Sadovoe Ring. The situation did not affect the movement of trains," the press service of the Moscow Railway clarified.

Another 2,300 people were evacuated from russian Chemical and Technological University named after Mendeleev, also in Moscow. According to Shot, the university management received an anonymous message about the explosives. Similar letters were sent to the mail of three more universities: Bauman State Technical University, Russian Transport University and Moscow Pedagogical State University.

In the afternoon, the Leningrad Zoo was evacuated in St. Petersburg. The press service of the institution said that the reason for this was a report about mining.

Earlier, the State Duma of the russian federation began preparing a bill on increasing punishment for knowingly false reports about terrorist attacks. The author of the initiative, deputy chairman of the defense committee, Alexei Zhuravlev, reminded that now only fines are provided for such "draws", which, in his opinion, is not enough.

"I believe that the article should now only include prison terms, without an alternative. If it is (done by) minors, then there are colonies for them as well," Zhuravlev said.