Hysterical statements by the russian Foreign Ministry demanding the arrest of the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk indicate that the Service has become the biggest threat to Moscow.

Political analyst Oleksandr Chernenko has said this, Censor.net reports.

The expert emphasizes that the most important claim of the russians to Maliuk is the demolition of the Crimea bridge and the elimination of war criminals. “The Russians cannot forget and forgive these special operations. The Crimea bridge is a legitimate goal for Ukraine. The Russians transferred equipment, ammunition and military force on it before the bombing. International law, laws and customs of war and Ukrainian legislation allowed to attack this object. As for the Tatarsky, Prilepin and other military criminals who became objects of special operations of the SSU, they are also absolutely legitimate targets for our special services. Listen to at least Maliuk’s recent interview, where he detailed what bloody crimes these scum committed. Each of them features the blood and torture of the Ukrainian military and civilians," the ex-MP emphasizes.

"In addition, there are reasons, which the statement does not feature, but they are read between the lines. We are talking about a series of attacks by SSU drones on the enemy's refineries. In my opinion, they are the ones behind the hysterics of the Russians towards Maliuk and his subordinates. Russia suffered huge economic losses after strikes on the key industry of the "gas station country," said Chernenko.

According to the political expert, you should not overestimate the statements of the Lavrov department. "They have zero confidence both in the West and in Ukraine. However, such verbal attacks once again testify: the SSU has become for the Russian Federation enemy number 1, which carry out annoying and effective strikes," the expert summarizes.

Recall that earlier the SSU has already called the russian Foreign Ministry’s statements insignificant: "The Russian Foreign Ministry forgets that it is Putin who is officially put on the international wanted list - in particular, the Hague tribunal is waiting for him for the abduction of Ukrainian children. Especially cynical are statements about terrorism coming from the terrorist country itself against the background of the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha and the atrocities committed by the Russians there."