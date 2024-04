Share:













The Islamic State (ISIS) has distributed a poster threatening the hosting of Champions League matches and threats of terrorist attacks at football stadiums in London, Paris and Madrid.

This was reported by Marca on Tuesday, April 9.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Spain considers football matches to be events of "high risk", therefore they are accompanied by special security measures. The game in the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City will take place today at 10 p.m. By then, a match security meeting will be held to decide whether to take additional security measures.

"The truth is that the police were always aware of this possibility, even before the threat was made public in the last few hours. Islamic State has repeatedly made it clear that it is targeting what it calls 'soft targets' such as major sporting events. At this time, nothing has changed regarding the match and all parties are confident that they have the situation under control. There is no cause for alarm, but there is reason to be vigilant and redouble our vigilance," the statement said.

The representatives of the Madrid club provided enough evidence that they organize matches of this type and know how to keep the situation under control, the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, terrorists of the international group "Islamic State" (ISIS) announced their involvement in the terrorist attack in the russian Crocus City Hall.

On March 25, US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington had already warned Moscow about a possible terrorist attack in early March.

Also, Iran informed the aggressor state of russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its territory before the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall.