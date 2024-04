Explosions rang out in Kharkiv. There are hits around the city - Terekhov

Russian terrorist troops shelled Kharkiv. Hits were recorded in the city, the number of victims is currently being determined.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, April 7.

At first, the occupiers fired at one of the central districts of Kharkiv, as a result of which there are wounded, Terekhov said. According to him, then it was hit in a private house. A total of four hits were recorded in Kharkiv.

"The city is under fire. Two explosions. There are wounded as a result of missile fire in one of the central districts of the city. A total of four hits were recorded in the city. One came to a private house. Information about the number of injured is being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 7, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, as a result of which three civilians were injured.

On the night of April 7, the russian occupiers fired two missiles and almost 20 kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine.

