Servicemen of the Special Purpose Center Omega of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) eliminated officers of the russian occupation army on the eastern part of the front.

The National Guardsmen showed the relevant video on their official Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military were conducting reconnaissance of the area with the help of a drone when they discovered a civilian car. It moved in the direction of the russian positions.

It was decided to attack the car. It was hit by an FPV drone.

Later, the National Guardsmen managed to intercept the negotiations of the occupiers, from which it was possible to find out that russian officers were in the car.

As a result of the attack, one of them was killed, and the other was wounded.

