At night, occupiers launched almost 20 Shaheds and 2 missiles. How many targets did air defense destroy?

On the night of April 6-7, the russian occupation army attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Thanks to the actions of the military, all the drones of the occupiers were destroyed.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

He said that during the last night, the occupiers fired two missiles and 17 Shahed drones over Ukraine.

The russians fired an Kh-31 missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

The kamikaze drones were launched from Cape Chauda in the south of the occupied peninsula.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy attack drones Shahed-131/136 in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava Regions," Oleshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 6, the russians also attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. Out of 32 drones, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 28 of them.

It will be recalled that on April 6, it became known that the russians had launched a ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles into the Black Sea.