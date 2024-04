Zelenskyy about possible US aid on loan: we will agree to any option

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would agree to any type of aid and the sooner the better.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview for the United News telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One senator was recently and he says: will you agree to loan money? And what are the options? He says: if, for example, they tell you that the money is loan or you will not receive it. I say: what are this choosing for, if there is no choice. Let's talk openly. Therefore, we will agree to any option. I will tell you more: if we were offered to give Ukraine a package on credit today, or everything for free in a year, then we would say: only today. There is no choice here. Our there is only one choice: survive and win. We try to do it in different ways," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects weapons from the US first of all and explained when the russian counteroffensive is planned - it is at this time that it is critical for Ukraine to obtain the corresponding scarce weapons.

He emphasized that without US money, Ukraine will not be able to obtain the required amount of weapons.

"As for American aid, it is critical in any case. I still believe that we will be able to get a positive vote from the United States Congress," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, in a telephone conversation, Zelenskyy told the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, about the situation on the battlefield and explained the importance of Congress approving aid for Ukraine.