US will not let Ukraine fail - Secretary of Defense Austin

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against the aggressor country of russia.

He said this at the Ramstein meeting, European Pravda reports.

In his opening remarks, Austin said russia paid a staggering price for the war, repeating estimates that at least 315,000 russian troops were killed or wounded during the war, which cost russia up to USD 211 billion.

"Ukraine’s troops face harsh conditions and hard fighting. And Ukraine’s civilians endure a constant barrage of Russian missiles and Iranian drones. But Ukraine won’t back down. And neither will the United States," Austin said.

"The United States will not let Ukraine fail. This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail," the head of the Pentagon assured.

He recalled that just last week the United States announced additional security support for Ukraine worth USD 300 million. Austin called the measure "extraordinary" in order to support urgent needs for air defense, artillery, and anti-tank capabilities.

"We remain determined to provide Ukraine with the resources it needs to counter Kremlin aggression," Austin assured.

