President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation told U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson the situation on the battlefield and explained the importance of the approval by the Congress of assistance for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Had a phone call with House Speaker Johnson. Thanked him personally, both parties, the American people and President Biden for their vital support for Ukraine since the start of the russian invasion. I spoke about the situation on the battlefield, in particular about the rapid increase in russian air terror. In the past week alone, Ukrainian cities and communities have been hit with 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds and 700 KABs. The largest Ukrainian hydroelectric power station has been disabled," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that in this situation, the Congress's rapid approval of assistance for Ukraine is critically important.

"We realize that there are different positions in the House of Representatives on how to do this, but the main thing is that the issue of assistance to Ukraine remains a factor in unification," the President noted.

He also said that he and Johnson discussed the need to quickly block the sources from which russia finances its war and the use of frozen russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that in this Ukraine also counts on the leadership of Congress.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Patrick S. Ryder said that the U.S. Department of Defense is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Mike Johnson plans to submit a bill for voting on further funding for assistance to Ukraine after Catholic Easter.