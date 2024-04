It is imperative to increase number of air defense equipment for Kharkiv Region - President Zelenskyy

Ukraine's partners can help us strengthen air defense forces for the Kharkiv Region to stop russian terror.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this after the night attack of the russian army on the city.

"Russian terror against Kharkiv does not stop. Another attack on the city and the region. Residential buildings and civil infrastructure have been damaged," the Head of the State said.

According to the President, unfortunately, 6 people were killed. More than 10 people were injured.

All on-site services are working, all victims are being assisted.

"We have to make this terror impossible. It is imperative to strengthen air defense for the Kharkiv Region. And partners can help us with this," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.