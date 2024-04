Share:













Former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, a representative of the Association of Defense Industry Manufacturers, commented on the prospects of American investments in the domestic military industry sector.

The prospects of victory in the war against russia will be greater if Ukraine continues to strengthen ties with American companies in the defense sector and in case of increased investment from the United States in the domestic military industry sector.

Serhii Vysotskyi, deputy head of NAUDI, the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine, former MP, told the Telegraph publication about this on the sidelines of the Economic and Security Forum in Kyiv. The Association of Manufacturers acted as a co-organizer and sponsor of this conference.

"This is not only a security forum and issues of security, but also of the economy. These are very related things. We understand that without the economic assistance of our partners, without strengthening the ties between our defense business and the American business, it will be difficult for us. However, in the case of cooperation, our prospects for winning the war will be greater. Therefore, today it is very important for us to act as co-organizers of a conference that combines the American and Ukrainian business and security worlds. Of course, a number of American investors, venture capitalists, former representatives of the intelligence community, experts are represented here on security issues and representatives of American companies, as well as Ukrainian enterprises that we invited (they are members of our association). I hope that on the sidelines of this conference we will be able to talk about possible joint cooperation and support for Ukrainian projects. And thus jointly move towards our victory in war," Serhii Vysotskyi said.

According to him, there are already American companies that are ready to take risks and invest in joint or Ukrainian projects.

"So far, the big companies, as General David Petraeus and diplomat Kurt Volker rightly noted, are doing well and will not take risks. But venture capital, which operates in risky investments, as well as small US defense companies that want to reach higher levels, of course, they look at Ukraine as a partner, they look at our companies, our know-how, etc. In fact, it is about joining the technologies that are in the USA, using our production and technological bases, to make joint products, so that we can then dominate the markets of third countries, which will help us win the war as well," he said.

Serhii Vysotskyi also added that American and foreign companies that have the desire to move from the conditional third league in the defense industry sector to the second, "and from the second to the first, they are already starting work": "I know even about small (up to one million dollars), but there are already some investments that will go to Ukraine. However, these are only the first steps that may allow us to show the most systematic American players that Ukraine is ready, and we as an association are ready, to produce weapons together, to sell them together. And of course we will be able to displace Russia from here."

The publication notes that the International Economic and Security Forum in Kyiv was held thanks to the co-organization and co-sponsorship of NAUDI. This is the second forum since the time of the full-scale invasion of russia, held under the patronage of the former head of the CIA, General David Petraeus. The event was attended by more than 150 guests from Ukraine and the USA, in particular the ambassador and former special representative of the US Department of State in negotiations regarding Ukraine, Kurt Volker.