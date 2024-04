Threat from sea remains and is somewhat increased - russia takes missile carrier with Kalibrs into water area

As of April 6, the aggressor country of russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea. A possible salvo is four missiles.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no ships of the russian fleet in the Sea of Azov. On the contrary, in the Mediterranean Sea, the enemy is holding the Kalibr carrier. The total salvo is eight missiles.

In turn, the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, noted on the air of the telethon that the threat to Ukraine remains due to the activity of the enemy in the Black Sea.

"The threat from the sea remains and has somewhat increased. Because the enemy took out a submarine missile carrier on combat duty the day before. We recorded this fact," Humeniuk stressed.