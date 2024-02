Share:













On the morning of February 15, during the mission of a massive missile attack on Ukraine, the russians could fire half of the Kalibr missiles from the Admiral Makarov frigate, which is on duty in the Black Sea. In this case, a repetition of the missile strike is not excluded.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

She noted that previously, there was information that there were probably launches from the Black Sea. According to Humeniuk, at that time, Admiral Makarov was on duty there - a frigate, a surface missile carrier, the equipment of which reaches 8 Kalibr missiles.

"If we assume that it was launched from it, then as of now, it has the same ammunition. But we remember that this does not reduce the missile danger because it has ready-equipped missiles. It is on alternation, and even a repetition of a missile attack is absolutely not excluded," the spokesperson emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia tried to attack Kyiv with various types of missiles on Thursday morning, February 15. All of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense forces.

In the Kyiv Region, air defense was working, and it was not without damage.

Also, overnight into Thursday, February 15, a warehouse was hit during a russian air attack in the Myrhorod District of the Poltava Region.

In addition, the russian occupation forces attacked the city of Lviv. Infrastructure objects were hit, cars were damaged, and windows were broken in 16 houses. It is known about three victims.

Damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Khmelnytskyi Region as a result of the attack. The russians also hit an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia.