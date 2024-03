Share:













Overnight into March 5, the Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dolgoe of the Belgorod Oblast was attacked by unknown drones. The russians claim that all of them were allegedly shot down, but local residents post photos of the fire at this oil depot.

This is reported to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

"Another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using three aircraft-type UAVs against objects on the territory of the russian federation has been stopped," the russians claim.

The russian Defense Ministry said that air defense allegedly shot down all three drones. At the same time, russian Telegram channels are posting a photo of a fire on one of the tanks at this oil depot.

On February 15, aircraft-type UAVs tried to attack the same oil depot of OJSC Belgorodnefteprodukt. Then there was no fire, there was no destruction.

Governor Gladkov confirmed the explosion at the "infrastructural object".

"Oil depot in the Gubkin city district. After the explosion, a fire was recorded at the infrastructure facility. There were no casualties," the head of the Belgorod Oblast said in a statement.

It will be recalled that an oil depot caught fire near russian Kursk overnight into February 15. The local authorities announced an attack by Ukrainian drones. As reported by the russian media, two UAVs attacked the Polevaya oil depot in the Kursk Oblast. The volume of the tank is 100 tons.