German Defense Ministry confirms authenticity of recording of conversation about Taurus, part of which was pub

The German Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the recording of a conversation between several high-ranking German officers about the country's war strategy in Ukraine was genuine.

During the conversation, made public by the head of the russian propaganda channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, German air force officers discuss the possible supply of Taurus weapons systems to Ukraine, as well as the possible targeting of the Kerch Bridge.

At the same time, the department emphasized that they cannot confirm that the fragment of the conversation published by russian propagandists was not artificially edited.

"According to our assessment, the conversation in the Air Force sector was intercepted. At this time, we cannot say with certainty whether changes were made to the recorded or written version that is distributed on social networks," the German Ministry of Defense said.

The audio discussion focuses on the Air Force's support for the delivery of Taurus long-range missiles, as well as how these systems can be used by Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is convinced that the Kremlin was preparing to release this recording at the right moment.

"It's not just pretend, it's choreographed. I believe that a few hours after this tape was released by none other than one of vladimir putin's chief propagandists, this report [about Medvedev's reaction] appeared. Very unlikely that they reacted so quickly, so it was certainly coordinated and choreographed and designed to reinforce the myth that we are at war against russia, which is completely absurd," Pistorius said.

As previously reported, Scholz opposed the supply of Taurus to Ukraine because of the risk of Germany being drawn into the war.