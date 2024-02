Share:













According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, the amount of damage caused to the environment as a result of the February 9 strike by russia on an oil depot in the Kharkiv Region is more than UAH 30 million.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, as a result of russian strikes on an oil depot in the Kharkiv Region on February 9, about 3,000 tons of oil leaked and got into the Udy, Lopan, Nemyshlia, Kharkiv rivers.

The approximate area of ​ ​ the contaminated water surface is 780,000 square meters.

"We have the first approximate estimates of damage from pollution of water facilities. They amount to more than UAH 30 million. For the final calculation, it is necessary to conduct a number of studies, take samples and put this case in the general basket of crimes against the environment that Russia commits on our territory," said Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

According to him, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine, more than 3,800 cases of environmental damage have already been recorded.

The amount of losses reaches almost UAH 2.2 trillion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers from 10:46 p.m. on February 9 attacked Kharkiv with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The enemy hit an oil depot, as a result of a fuel leak, 15 private residential buildings burned down; 7 people were killed, including 3 children, and three people were injured.