Share:













Copied



An oil depot caught fire near the russian city of Kursk overnight into Thursday, February 15. The local authorities announced an attack by Ukrainian drones. As reported by russian media, two UAVs attacked the Polyova Oil Depot in the Kursk Oblast. The volume of the tank is 100 tons.

"As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV in the Kursk District, an oil tank caught fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. All special services are currently working on the spot. Please remain calm," governor Roman Starovoit said.

Three tanks caught fire at an oil depot near Kursk after an attack by a Ukrainian drone; two tanks were partially destroyed. The Gubkin Oil Depot in the Belgorod Oblast was also attacked at night. Russian Media writes that the drone seems to have been shot down, and there is no damage, but the wreckage fell on the territory of the Belhorodnaftoprodukt OJSC oil depot in the village of Dovge.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse, the height of the flame reached 70 meters.

An oil depot is on fire in the Bryansk Region of the russian federation. The authorities declare a drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of russia announced the attack of 32 Ukrainian drones on four regions of the russian federation on the night of December 30.

Yurii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, explained that the destruction of russian oil depots is a complication of the enemy's logistics and disruption of supply and support schedules, which gives the Ukrainian defenders room for maneuvers.