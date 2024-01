The drone tried to attack the Nevsky Mazut oil refinery in St. Petersburg. The russian publics hastened to declare that the air defense shot down everything, but the UAV flew to the target for another 30 minutes.

This was reported by Meduza and the Mash Telegram channel on Wednesday, January 31.

Russian resources write that on the night of January 31, on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut plant, air defense equipment, namely the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, shot down a drone. However, it flew calmly for another half an hour and fell on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut plant.

"Debris damaged several tanks and parked cars. The air defense system was activated at around 4:20 a.m. During the fall, the empty tanks caught fire, the fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries," the report said.

Later it became known that the wreckage of the drone damaged cars parked on the territory of Nevsky Mazut. Also, the St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport suspended the reception and departure of flights in the period from 03:53 to 05:11 in the morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, the authorities of the Belgorod Oblast of the aggressor state of russia announced that a drone struck an infrastructure facility for electricity supply.

On the night of January 30, russia reported a large-scale drone attack on 5 regions.

On January 25, russia reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse.