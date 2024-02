NABU, SACPO and SSU suspecting Pashynskyi of selling almost 100,000 tons of confiscated oil from Kurchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) suspect former Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated petroleum products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which had to be used for the needs of the army.

The NABU, SACPO and SSU announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine, based on the materials of the State Audit Service, declared suspicion to the former MP, his business partner and their four accomplices.

They are suspected of misappropriating and selling 97,000 tons of petroleum products confiscated by the state, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.

Thanks to specialists of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, it was found that as a result of these transactions, which were carried out in 2014-2017, losses worth almost UAH 1 billion were caused to the state budget.

Suspicion was declared under Articles 191 and 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In 2014, the state confiscated almost 100,000 tons of petroleum products from the structures of Serhii Kurchenko, an oligarch of the time of Yanukovych, who fled from Ukraine to the russian federation.

As the investigation established, with the help of the political lobby of the former MP, these petroleum products were transferred for sale to the relevant state enterprise in order to fill the state budget.

At that time, this state-owned enterprise was headed by executives who were controlled by the business partner of the ex-MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pashynskyi called the resuscitation of the "Kurchenko case" an attempt to block his activities.

According to ex-MP Dmytro Dobrodomov, Pashynskyi laundered UAH 176 million on Kurchenko's schemes.