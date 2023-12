The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) three times refused to give the former head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company Andrii Kobolev permission to travel abroad.

Kobolev's lawyer announced this during a preparatory hearing in the case of the Naftogaz ex-head in the High Anti-Corruption Court on November 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting, the court extended a number of procedural obligations assigned to Kobolev until the end of January 2024, in particular, on the prohibition of communication with witnesses and the obligation to surrender passports for traveling abroad.

At the same time, the judge informed Kobolev that if he needed to go abroad, then he could apply to the prosecutor's office or the court to provide respective permission.

Kobolev's lawyer said that the defense party applied for such permission three times to the SACPO, but was refused three times.

The next session in the Kobolev case will be held on December 14.

On it, the court will decide the fate of the indictment - whether it will return it to the SACPO prosecutor or begin consideration of the case on the merits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kobolev wanted to go abroad on the basis of a letter from the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, but the court did not allow.