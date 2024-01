NABU Detective Usikov declares collection of coins and postage stamps of tsarist russia

The senior detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Volodymyr Usikov has declared a collection of coins, as well as postage stamps of various times, in particular, tsarist russia and the USSR.

This is evidenced by his electronic declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Usikov declared that he had a collection of coins, bons and postage stamps.

In particular, he has in his collection circulation and collectible copper, silver, gold and other metals coins, bons, postage stamps of various times (foreign, tsarist russia, USSR, Independent Ukraine).

The right to this property was acquired before the submission of the first declaration filed under the Law On Prevention of Corruption.

He received the collection in 1986 and still holds it.

The cost of the collection is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Maksym Saviuk took almost UAH 4 million of a loan from Sberbank before the New Year and bought an apartment in Kyiv for almost UAH 5 million.

NABU detective Laima Oberemok (Horbenko) on Christmas bought a cottage near Kharkiv for UAH 1.7 million.

NABU Detective Oleksandr Dev received almost UAH 250,000 of salary in a month.