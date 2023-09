Pashynskyi’s case of shooting from pistol cannot be considered for year and a half

The case against the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Serhii Pashynskyi regarding the shooting near Kyiv cannot be considered for a year and a half in the Vasylkivskyi District Court.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 21, a regular session was held in the case.

The next meeting will be held on October 25.

The last decision in the Pashynskyi case was made by the Vasylkivskyi Court on May 16, 2022, when it scheduled the trial for June 22, 2022.

There are no new decisions in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of ex-MP Pashynskyi.

The Supreme Court sent the case of ex-MP Pashynskyi for a new trial to the court of first instance.

By the verdict of the Vasylkivskyi City District Court of the Kyiv Region of March 18, 2021, left unchanged by the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal of June 16, 2021, Pashynskyi was found not guilty and acquitted due to the lack of evidence in his actions of the composition of a criminal offense, and the criminal proceedings against him were closed.

Pashynskyi was accused of injuring Viacheslav Khimikus with firearms. He paid the victim less than UAH 1.5 million of compensation claimed in a civil lawsuit.

The pre-trial investigation found that on December 31, 2016, a verbal conflict took place in the Kyiv Region between the ex-MP and citizen Khimikus. During the conflict, Pashynskyi took out his own registered firearm (Glock 19 pistol) and shot the man. As a result, the citizen received bodily injuries in the form of a gunshot fragment fracture of the femur of the left leg. According to the conclusion of the forensic examination, the injuries caused are serious.