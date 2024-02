Maliuk radically changes SSU - today it is one of the key elements of defense forces - political scientist Hol

During the year that he officially held the position of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk radically changed the Service and made it a key element of the defense forces.

Political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

The expert believes that the SSU has turned into the "Ukrainian Mossad", whose special operations and experience are studied by the best Western special services.

"The undermining of the collaborators was not a one-time action, but a system. Many liquidations were carried out on enemy territory - from Vladlen Tatarsky to Ilia Kiva. And the recent hits of drones at refineries throughout russia caused enormous material damage to the aggressor state: the export of petroleum products has already fallen by 30%," the political scientist emphasizes.

Holobutskyi singles out the success of the marine drones developed by Maliuk's team. "Ukraine's naval victories are the merit of these drones. Western experts emphasize that naval drones have changed the balance of power in the Black Sea. Thanks to them, the second undermining of Crimea bridge took place. "Sea baby" and "Mamai" have already shot down 8 russian ships. The blockade on the Black Sea has been lifted," the expert believes.

"Maliuk radically changed the SSU - today it is one of the key elements of the defense forces. The units of the Service destroyed more than USD 1 billion worth of enemy armored vehicles, including more than 550 tanks," the political scientist emphasizes.

We will remind you that on February 7, 2023, Vasyl Maliuk received a record number of votes "for" the appointment to the position of head of the SSU in the Verkhovna Rada - 324. By that time, Maliuk had already headed the Service as the acting head for half a year and started radical changes in its work.