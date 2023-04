The key result of the 11th Ramstein meeting was Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's agreement on cooperation with NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). This decision seriously scared the Russian military leadership and with good reason.

This was stated by political expert Oleksii Holobutskyi on Facebook.

"Just look at how Prigozhin muttered after Ramstein-11. "The jokes are over." This is how Putin's cook and prisoner's boss summed up the meeting in the format of Ramstein-11 and the key agreements of our defense minister Reznikov with NATO. The key result of the Ramstein meeting was not so much the allocation of regular military aid packages for Ukraine. Although, without a doubt, this is very important. The decision on the "green light" for close cooperation with NSPA, NATO's support and procurement agency, became historic. And it was this agreement with NATO on NSPA that scared Prigozhin. I am sure that he was not the only one seriously frightened. Still, it so happened that only Prigozhin can voice what Shoigu and Gerasimov prefer to keep silent about," said Holobutskyi.

According to Defense Minister Reznikov, this decision will allow Ukraine to carry out military purchases quickly, smoothly, and effectively using the logistics support of NATO countries. To put it simply: there will be more weapons for the Armed Forces, and most importantly, they will be delivered faster, Holobutskyi explains.

"It is symbolic that by the anniversary of the first meeting of Ramstein, which will be on April 26, Ukraine will fully integrate into the NSPA system and acquire operational interoperability with NATO. And this is a key mechanism of the Alliance's effectiveness. The statement "Ukraine is a de facto part of NATO" has gained real confirmation. Even in the Kremlin, they understood this. And they were terrified. Not without reason. Hence this Prigozhin-style whining," the expert emphasized.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency, abbreviated to NSPA, is the central logistics and procurement agency of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and is the executive branch of the NATO Support and Procurement Organization (NSPO), formerly NATO Maintenance and Supply Organization (NAMSO).