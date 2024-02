The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) received information about the involvement of the videographer of the Bihus.info publication in the distribution of drugs.

This is announced in the statement of the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data of the SSU, some employees of Bihus.Info were among the clients of the dealers through whom narcotic substances were supplied to other citizens.

In particular, one of the operators who appeared in criminal proceedings regarding the illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, forwarding or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues.

"Unfortunately, the implementation of measures to combat organized drug crime led not only to receiving information about the involvement of one of the newsroom operators in the distribution of narcotic substances, but also to the public distribution of video materials," Maliuk said.

He added that illegal measures against journalists are unacceptable, so the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine made a decision to dismiss the head of the department for the protection of national statehood.

"I emphasize that such actions are unacceptable and have already caused a number of personnel decisions. Among other things, I submitted a request for the dismissal of the head of the department for the protection of national statehood of the SSU, and the President of Ukraine signed the corresponding decree on January 31," Maliuk added.

He emphasized that the actions of individual employees cannot erase all the positive results achieved by the SSU during the war and cast a shadow over every representative of the Service: both those who fight the enemy inside the country and those who give their lives on the battlefield for the sake of Ukraine.

"I am proud of the combat comrades of the SSU - those who carry out real combat tasks, really catch collaborators and traitors, really destroy the occupiers and fight against crime. This is the true face of an effective and professional Security Service. And I, as the head of the SSU, will do everything possible to every mass media could work freely in Ukraine. Today, we are not just building a renewed SSU, but protecting democratic values, among which are freedom of speech and media independence. For me personally, this is a top priority from now on!" stressed the head of the SSU.

Maliuk noted that SSU fighters destroyed more than USD 1 billion worth of russian armored vehicles, including more than 500 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Roman Semenchenko, head of the Department of National Statehood Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine, was dismissed precisely because of surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial office.

Bihus.Info journalists stated that they were being monitored by the SSU.