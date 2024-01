Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistics and Shaheds. Air defense worked in 5 regions

Overnight into January 31, the russian army launched 20 Shaheds and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that drones of the Shahed-136/131 type flew from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The russians also attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea and the Voronezh Oblast of russia.

The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 14 enemy UAVs.

The drones were destroyed within the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders attacked Kharkiv using Shahed-131/136 type unmanned aerial vehicles. There are hits on the residential buildings of the city.