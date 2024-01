Overnight into January 30, russian air defense forces allegedly repelled a mass drone attack.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation in Telegram.

It is noted that 21 drones were allegedly shot down, including 11 over Crimea, 5 over the Belgorod Oblast, 3 over the Bryansk Oblast, and one each over the Kaluga and Tula Oblasts.

According to the governor of the Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, the wreckage of the drone fell on the roof of a non-residential building on the outskirts of Kaluga.

The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, also reported on the explosions in the Bryansk Oblast of the russian federation. According to him, the reason for the explosions was the destruction of a drone by russian air defense forces.

"A plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Navlinsk district by the Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation. There were no injured or damage," he wrote in Telegram.

At the same time, operative and emergency services are working on the spot.

It will be recalled that in December 2022, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian Engels air base, as a result of which two Tu95MS bombers were damaged.

At the same time, it became known that the Diaghilev military airfield near the russian city of Ryazan was attacked.

We also reported that in late December 2022, drones again attacked the Engels air base of the occupiers. As a result of the attack, three russian servicemen were killed.

And in September 2023, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed what weapons were used to attack Engels and Diaghilev airfields in December 2022.