The battery of the Skynex anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by Rheinmetall Italia, the delivery of which was scheduled for March 2024, arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Express on Tuesday, January 30.

Delivery of the Skynex air defense battery, paid for by Germany under a USD 160 million contract from December 2022, was scheduled for March 2024.

"From Defense Express, we add that the above-mentioned news can be considered somewhat unexpected and even mysterious, as it does not agree with the previously known data about the planned deliveries of Skynex air defense system to Ukraine," the message reads.

The publication noted that discrepancies in the dates of weapons delivery may be due to the fact that not all information about the transfer of the Skynex air defense system was publicly available. It is worth reminding that this anti-aircraft missile complex is designed to destroy short-range cruise missiles and drones of the russian invaders in order to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Skynex air defense systems supplied by Germany were put on combat duty in Ukraine.

In July 2023, the German concern Rheinmetall announced that it intends to supply Ukraine with two Skynex anti-aircraft self-propelled guns equipped with 35-mm automatic guns by late 2023.

And in January it became known that Germany handed over one 35-mm anti-aircraft Skynex self-propelled gun and ammunition for it.