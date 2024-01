Budanov tells when russians would fizzle out and stop offensive in east

The russian occupation forces are continuing their offensive operation in the east of Ukraine, its completion should be expected closer to the beginning of spring.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the offensive operation of the occupiers began in November 2023 and has been going on for more than two and a half months.

"You can see the results yourself. To say that they are big for them would definitely be untrue," Budanov said.

He noted that the situation in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region and a series of advances by the occupiers "in the fields" have become unpleasant for Ukraine.

The head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized that initially the russians planned to enter the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, as well as the barrier line along the Chornyi Zherebets River in the Kharkiv Region.

Budanov added that the end of the russian offensive should be expected closer to the beginning of spring.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before russian bloggers reported en masse about the alleged capture of the village of Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region by the russian army.

Later, the spokesman of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Fitio, denied the claims of the occupiers. According to him, heavy fighting continues in the area of the village, and the russians can boast of only minor progress.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that the occupiers managed to capture the neighboring village of Krokhmalne. It is located south of Tabayivka, for which battles are currently ongoing.