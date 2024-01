Russia attacks Ukraine with Shaheds and missiles. Air defense forces disclose details of attack

Overnight into Monday, January 29, russia launched 8 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type over Ukraine, all drones were destroyed by air defense.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed eight enemy UAVs within the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Regions," the message reads.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

The russians launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region, russia.

The occupiers also hit with one Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh Oblast of the russian federation and three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at the Donetsk Region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

As noted by the head of the press center of the Southern Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the national telethon, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine destroyed four attack drones in the Mykolaiv Region.

She added that fragments of downed drones damaged administrative buildings, an educational institution, and residential buildings. There were no fires or casualties.

