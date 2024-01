At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the manufacturer's six-year term of residence of nuclear fuel in all six reactors expires. This can lead to abnormal situations.

The Acting Chairman of the Board of the Energoatom JSC Petro Kotin has reported this.

He explained that the use of fuel that has expired is a violation of safety standards. Because of this, fuel cells can collapse, leading to an accident.

"The attempts of the invaders to alternately transfer the power units of the nuclear power plant from "cold shutdown" to "hot" will further undermine the situation, not to mention the outright violation of the conditions of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate licenses for the operation of these nuclear facilities, that is, at the same time, the requirements of Ukrainian and international legislation," Petro Kotin emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency in early January 2024 could not get into the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as the russians who seized the station try to hide the real situation at the facility.

And in early November 2023, IAEA observers reported a leak of boron water from the coolant of the fifth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.