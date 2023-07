The Russian occupation army continues to mine the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). And the actions of Russian nuclear personnel lead to further degradation of the plant's equipment.

The corresponding statement was made by Petro Kotin, director of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC).

According to him, the company regularly receives reports that the Russians are mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They also continue to use the station grounds to house personnel and military equipment.

Kotin added that now they can only monitor the radiation situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP thanks to sensors that are located five kilometers from the station on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

"IAEA inspectors are at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and their information helps to understand what is happening at the atomic facility. However, the occupiers do not allow agency representatives to all areas that need to be inspected," said Kotin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian invaders were mining the technical premises and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall that at the beginning of the month it became known that Russians equip machine gun nests on the roofs of power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.