The aggressor state of the russian federation has increased pressure on Ukrainian employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom. Meanwhile, discontent is growing among the russian energy workers brought to the NPP due to unfulfilled promises about the timing of business trips.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported this.

"The aggressor state russia, under whose temporary occupation control is the critical infrastructure facility, is increasing pressure on Ukrainian citizens working at the nuclear power plant to force them to obtain russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom," the statement said.

It is indicated that in accordance with the requirements of the russian occupiers, several hundred Ukrainian employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should receive the passports of the aggressor state and sign contracts by December 31, 2023.

The enemy, in order to coerce Ukrainian specialists, exerts psychological pressure, selectively denies access to jobs without warnings, canceling their passes.

In addition, russian special services are trying to sow distrust among Ukrainian workers who refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom and get passports of the aggressor state, creating conditions for anonymous denunciations, in particular through specially created Telegram bots.

At the same time, dissatisfaction with unfulfilled promises about the timing of business trips to the occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant is growing among russian energy workers brought to the Zaporizhzhia NPP - instead of two months, moscow orders them to work for half a year or longer, since it is difficult to find qualified specialists in Russia to replace them.

