The russian occupiers denied a group of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant. It is located next to the russian-captured Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is stated in the IAEA report dated December 15.

The agency reported that it once again asked the russians for access to the switchgear at the Zaporizhzhia TPP.

The IAEA reminded that this device is an external backup source of electricity for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"As in the case of previous requests, access was not granted this time," the IAEA said.

It is noted that the russians approved the admission of IAEA observers to the roofs of the reactor buildings.

Previously, the agency's mission at the nuclear power plant climbed to the roofs of power units No. 2, 3 and 4. In total, there are six power units at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We will remind you that on December 17, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the russian occupiers increased the pressure on the Ukrainian workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also wrote that on November 26, 2023, due to a short circuit, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was almost completely de-energized.